FIBOS Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (FO)

FIBOS (FO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One FIBOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FIBOS has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. FIBOS has a market cap of $11.64 million and $328,553.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FIBOS Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

Buying and Selling FIBOS

