Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74.

TRDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director John F. Crowley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,626,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,776,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,862,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

