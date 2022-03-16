Berry Data (BRY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $634,872.83

Berry Data (BRY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Berry Data has a market cap of $634,872.83 and approximately $42,842.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Berry Data has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.27 or 0.06623977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,432.04 or 1.00109943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00039388 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veri?ed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.