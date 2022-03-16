Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Down 33.6% in February

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the February 13th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $109.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.96.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFMS. TheStreet lowered Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

