2,595 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 129.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $148.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.52 and a 200 day moving average of $221.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.09. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.30 and a 1 year high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

