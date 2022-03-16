Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Buy

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. HC Wainwright upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

