Credit Suisse Group Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $100.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

NYSE:TRU opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 230,285 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 50.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,204,000 after purchasing an additional 943,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,606,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,755,000 after purchasing an additional 165,840 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

