Hershey Creamery Co (OTC:HRCR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 14th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 4.60 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Hershey Creamery stock opened at $3,320.00 on Wednesday. Hershey Creamery has a 52 week low of $3,100.00 and a 52 week high of $3,320.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,114.77.

