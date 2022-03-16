CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

CIM Commercial Trust has decreased its dividend by 41.5% over the last three years.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. CIM Commercial Trust has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $187.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIM Commercial Trust (Get Rating)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.