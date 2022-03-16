iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $396.80

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 396.80 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 396.80 ($5.16), with a volume of 22874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.81).
The company has a market cap of £733.90 million and a P/E ratio of 16.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 355.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
About iEnergizer (LON:IBPO)
Read More
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for iEnergizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEnergizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.