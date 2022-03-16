iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $396.80

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 396.80 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 396.80 ($5.16), with a volume of 22874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.81).

The company has a market cap of £733.90 million and a P/E ratio of 16.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 355.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

About iEnergizer (LON:IBPO)

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

