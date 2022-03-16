Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Grows By 26.0%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Bonso Electronics International worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bonso Electronics International alerts:

Shares of Bonso Electronics International stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bonso Electronics International has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bonso Electronics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonso Electronics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.