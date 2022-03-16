BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 292,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 230,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BVXV shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BVXV stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.48. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

