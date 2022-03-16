BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 292,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 230,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BVXV shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of BVXV stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.48. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.52.
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.
