Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.83

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 124162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BFLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $872.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.54.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,594.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 359,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

