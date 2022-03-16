SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.63

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 3965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SPAQ. DA Davidson began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.
SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPAQ)
Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
