SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.63

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 3965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPAQ. DA Davidson began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

