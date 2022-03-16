SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SSU stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23. SIGNA Sports United has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth about $5,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth about $42,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

