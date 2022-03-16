Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.4% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 718.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 137,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.10 and a one year high of $115.66.

