Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 110.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $231.56 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

