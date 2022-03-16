Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 859 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.