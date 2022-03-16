Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Declares $0.70 Dividend

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of HKMPY stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $75.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPY)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.