Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Earlypay’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91.
Earlypay Company Profile (Get Rating)
