Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.20 Per Share

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 500.25 ($6.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. Genuit Group has a one year low of GBX 440 ($5.72) and a one year high of GBX 806 ($10.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 545.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 622.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Genuit Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 630 ($8.19) to GBX 740 ($9.62) in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

