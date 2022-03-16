VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1 – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from VGI Partners Global Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

