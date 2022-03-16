Analysts Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Post $5.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $5.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.55. Steel Dynamics reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 151%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $20.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $7.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

