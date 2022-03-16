Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 4.8% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 144,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54.

