Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.4% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $212.31 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.21 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,731 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

