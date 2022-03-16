Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.8% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.1% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,031,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,084 shares of company stock worth $6,237,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.