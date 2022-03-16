EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Announces Earnings Results

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 10.38 and a 1 year high of 23.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EverCommerce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in EverCommerce by 1,103.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.54.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

