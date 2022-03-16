Intrusion (INTZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Intrusion (NASDAQ: INTZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/5/2022 – Intrusion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “
- 3/3/2022 – Intrusion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “
- 2/25/2022 – Intrusion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “
- 2/24/2022 – Intrusion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “
- 2/18/2022 – Intrusion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “
- 2/15/2022 – Intrusion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “
- 2/9/2022 – Intrusion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “
- 1/28/2022 – Intrusion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “
- 1/26/2022 – Intrusion had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of INTZ opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.33. Intrusion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intrusion (INTZ)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.