Intrusion (INTZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Intrusion (NASDAQ: INTZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2022 – Intrusion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

3/3/2022 – Intrusion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

2/25/2022 – Intrusion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

2/24/2022 – Intrusion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

2/18/2022 – Intrusion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

2/15/2022 – Intrusion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

2/9/2022 – Intrusion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

1/28/2022 – Intrusion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

1/26/2022 – Intrusion had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of INTZ opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.33. Intrusion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45.

Get Intrusion Inc alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.