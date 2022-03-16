Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Asure Software updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.060 EPS.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.90 million, a P/E ratio of 165.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 102.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

