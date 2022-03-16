Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Asure Software updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.060 EPS.
NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.90 million, a P/E ratio of 165.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $9.94.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
About Asure Software (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
