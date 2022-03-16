Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 1,334 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.25 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

