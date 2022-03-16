Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Reduced by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $293.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

