Key Financial Inc Trims Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Key Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $185.24 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.44 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

