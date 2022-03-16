Lantz Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.00. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

