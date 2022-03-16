Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

Shares of UNH opened at $497.91 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $351.83 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $468.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.