Lantz Financial LLC Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Snap-on by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,521 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 9.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,993 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $202.59 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

