Lantz Financial LLC Sells 345 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PEP opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.41 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.
