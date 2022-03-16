MurAll Hits Market Capitalization of $949,903.37 (PAINT)

MurAll (PAINT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $949,903.37 and $41,383.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00034730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00103660 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,057,103,598 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

