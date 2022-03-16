Livenodes Hits 1-Day Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012725 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000977 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

