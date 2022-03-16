Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Short Interest Up 23.4% in February

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,380,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 14,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progenity by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,664,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Progenity by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progenity by 1,466.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 451,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 422,722 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progenity stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $194.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

PROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progenity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

