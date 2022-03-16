Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of NRYYF stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25.

Norway Royal Salmon AS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

