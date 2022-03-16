-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. Vertiv reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 181%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 91.7% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,613,000 after buying an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,443,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 1,370.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,898 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VRT opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

