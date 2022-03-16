Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,221 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,893 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $283.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.22. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

