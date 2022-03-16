Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

RYI stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. Ryerson has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $33.63.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson (Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.