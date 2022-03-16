Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.71

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 2653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

CCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.78 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

