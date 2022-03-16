Stephens Cuts Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Price Target to $26.00

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 75.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpha Teknova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of TKNO stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 100,223 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 366,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 145,885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,521,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,554 shares during the period. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

