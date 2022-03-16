Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years.
Shares of DEX stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52.
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
