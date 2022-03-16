Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DEX stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,313 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.