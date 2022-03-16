Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.592 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,908,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,625,000 after purchasing an additional 584,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

