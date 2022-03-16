John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Downgraded by TheStreet

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.40.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $109.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,996,000 after acquiring an additional 56,449 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

