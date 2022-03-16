Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Plans Dividend of GBX 14

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,126 ($14.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,261.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,326.82. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 963.50 ($12.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,599 ($20.79).

DNLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.46) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.24) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.08) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.76) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.08).

In related news, insider William Reeve acquired 2,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,169 ($15.20) per share, with a total value of £23,380 ($30,403.12). Also, insider Ian Bull acquired 3,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($14.30) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($42,912.87).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

