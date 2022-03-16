Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Announces Earnings Results

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ VERV opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VERV shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

In related news, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,388.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

